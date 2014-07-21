HONG KONG, July 21 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** July- WH Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley, 3,000 Aug BOC Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000 2014 Automotive Services ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 BAIC Motor N/A N/A Citic, Deutsche 2,000 Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China General N/A N/A CICC 2,000 Nuclear Power Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200 Pile Group Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200 Technology Jefferies ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200 Deutsche Bank, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup (HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC, dual listing) UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 Macquarie Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600 Energy Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300 Global ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000 (HK & Shanghai Goldman, Guotai Junan, dual listing) ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, Citic, 5,000 Bank Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman, Haitong, Yingda ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 NW Hotel N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 800 Investments Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 AAB Group N/A N/A BAML, 300 RafAello Capital, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 La Chapelle N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Cowell & Holdings N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 250 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hong Kong Airlines N/A N/A JPMorgan 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Beijing N/A N/A Goldman, 4,000 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Dianping Holdings N/A N/A Deutsche, 1,000 Goldman, Morgan Stanley (Compiled by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong)