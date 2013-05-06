HONG KONG May 6 State-owned China Galaxy
Securities Co Ltd set a record for Hong Kong's IPO market on
Monday, with a total of 21 banks working as joint bookrunners on
its $1.37 billion offering.
That smashes the previous record of 17 banks set last year
by state-owned insurer PICC Group for its $3.6 billion
IPO - and is a sign of lean times for Asia's once booming stock
issuance industry.
The large number of banks involved in the China Galaxy
Securities IPO shows just how much companies are calling the
shots on bankers in stock and bond sales, and highlights the
shrinking revenue pot in Asia for investment banks. The more
banks that are involved in a deal, the smaller the piece of the
pie they each get.
"This is a bloodbath. There just isn't enough business in
the market. There's an over-supply of bankers and an
under-supply of clients," said Keith Pogson, Managing Partner
for Financial Services at Ernst & Young. "All the bargaining
power is with the issuers and not with the banks. This is the
new normal."
The China Galaxy Securities initial public offer comes at
the same time that Sinopec Engineering, part of Asia's largest
oil refiner Sinopec, is offering 1.33 billion shares
in a $2.24 billion IPO - a signal that there is
still a pulse in Hong Kong's moribund IPO market. The two deals
should set the tone for IPO activity in Hong Kong, which topped
global rankings for such deals in 2009 and 2010, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
But even if these deals trigger a series of other offerings,
the outlook for equity capital market revenues in Asia Pacific
remains sober in the current climate.
China Galaxy Securities initially mandated its own China
Galaxy International unit, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
to manage its IPO. In March, it added 13 banks and the
list grew by another five as the deal was launched on Monday.
BELOW IRAQ, MEXICO
The combined $3.5 billion to be raised by China Galaxy
Securities and the Sinopec unit signal a pick-up in activity
after IPO issuance in Asia ex-Japan slumped 56 percent to $3.3
billion in January-March, making it the worst start to a year in
the region for new share listings since the first quarter of
2009, according to Thomson Reuters data.
IPOs in Hong Kong are down by a fifth so far this year to
$1.05 billion - trailing even Iraq and Mexico - and last year's
total of $7.72 billion worth of deals was the lowest in volume
terms since the 2008 global financial crisis.
In the 2010 bumper IPO year for Hong Kong, Asia's top three
investment banks each earned an average of $289 million in
equity-related fee revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data
that excludes Japan and Australia. Last year, that figure fell
to just $92 million.
For deal-starved bankers today it's a tough balance between
being on unprofitable deals and keeping clients happy.
"Investment banks are all trying to get league table credit
and show something to the head office," said one Hong Kong-based
investment banker, who was not authorized to speak publicly on
the matter. "I suspect only half or less are making any real
money out of it."
The only major investment bank with a strong equities
business not on the China Galaxy Securities line-up is Morgan
Stanley. Reuters could not confirm whether the New York
bank was excluded or chose not to be part of the crowded deal.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
China Galaxy Securities, which plans to use most of the IPO
proceeds to expand its margin financing and securities lending
business, and also its securities trading business, agreed to
pay a base underwriting fee of 2 percent of the IPO proceeds,
with an incentive fee of up to 1 percent, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported on Monday. That compares to the 2.5
percent paid by PICC last year and 1.75 percent AIA Group
paid for its $17.8 billion IPO in 2010, which had 11
bookrunners.
Banks dedicate entire teams to large-scale IPOs, ranging
from more junior bankers to managing directors and partners,
committing resources that could otherwise be used to win new
deals and boost revenue. The bankers taking part in the China
Galaxy Securities process are aware that the hours spent on the
deal may end up costing the bank money.
"We can't afford to do that," said a person involved in the
underwriting, who didn't want to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter. "We've told these guys, this is not a
charity."