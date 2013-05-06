China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd launched an up to $1.37 billion initial public offering on Monday, with 21 banks working as joint bookrunners - a record for the city. Following is a list of the banks and their roles., Joint bookrunner and joint global coordinator: ABCI, unit of Agricultural Bank of China Galaxy International Goldman Sachs JPMorgan Nomura Joint bookrunner: BofA Merrill Lynch BOCI, unit of Bank of China BoCom International, unit of Bank of Communications Citigroup CCBI, unit of China Construction Bank Citic Securities Credit Suisse Deutsche Bank Essence Securities Everbright Securities Guotai Junan Haitong Securities HSBC ICBCI, unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Standard Chartered UBS (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)