* Fined $3.9 mln for breaches that occurred from May
2010-Dec 2012
* JPMorgan says has resolved legacy system and control
problems
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Dec 15 Hong Kong's securities
watchdog said on Tuesday it had fined JPMorgan HK$30
million ($3.87 million) for a range of control failures,
including breaches in its dark pool business.
The U.S. bank is the latest institution to fall foul of a
broader crackdown by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
on electronic trading and dark pools in the financial centre.
The SFC said in a statement published on Tuesday the bank's
Hong Kong broking business had mistakenly routed principal
orders into its off-exchange dark pool trading platform, despite
advising the SFC the pool only matched client trades.
Control failures also led the bank's broking and securities
units to breach the rules governing how short sale trades are
aggregated and documented. The SFC also found that 14 principal
traders had been given incorrect access rights allowing them to
see client orders.
The breaches occurred between May 2010 and December 2012.
"We have fully co-operated with the SFC and are pleased to
have resolved these legacy issues in relation to certain aspects
of our systems and controls in the institutional equities
business in Hong Kong," a spokeswoman for JPMorgan said in a
statement. "The firm has strengthened its internal systems and
controls to ensure compliance with the prevailing rules and
regulations."
She added that the fine does not affect the bank's ability
to continue serving clients.
JPMorgan is the latest bank to be penalised for failings in
its Hong Kong electronic trading franchise after the SFC stepped
up scrutiny of this business amid a global regulatory push to
clamp down on automated trading and dark pools.
Dark pools are off-exchange share trading platforms that
allow investors to keep their orders secret, with prices
displayed after a transaction has taken place.
French lender BNP Paribas' Asia unit paid HK$15
million ($1.9 million) to the SFC for dark pool control failures
in August, while HSBC was fined HK$5 million ($640,000)
in 2013 for providing inaccurate information about its dark
pool.
Critics of the platforms say they distort public markets and
disadvantage traditional investors, while their proponents say
they offer an important source of liquidity.
The total SFC fine, which comprises three separate penalties
levied on the bank's three separate broking and securities Hong
Kong entities, is one of the largest ever issued by the SFC,
although it remains small compared with U.S. and European
penalties.
($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)