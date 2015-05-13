HONG KONG May 13 A unit of conglomerate CITIC Ltd, formerly known as Citic Pacific, won an auction for a residential site worth HK$1.5 billion ($193.48 million) in Hong Kong, the government said on Wednesday.

CITIC Ltd outbid 18 other developers, including Sun Hung Kai Properties and CK Hutchison Holdings, to build residential buildings in the Sha Tin area of the New Territories.

Separately, Great Maker Ltd won an auction, which attracted a total of 13 bids, to build commercial and office buildings in the Kowloon Bay area of Hong Kong's Kowloon district for HK$3 billion.

The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped more than 130 percent since 2008 in one of the world's most expensive property markets. ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)