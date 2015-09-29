UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Sept 29 Chinese developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd won an auction for a residential site worth HK$7 billion ($903.23 million), the government said on Tuesday.
A unit of Shimao Property outbid six other Hong Kong and Chinese developers, including Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, to build residential buildings in the Tai Wo Ping area of Hong Kong's Kowloon district.
A Reuters poll of two analysts forecast the 2-hectare site to be worth HK$6.9 billion and HK$9.4 billion, respectively.
The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped nearly 170 percent since 2008 in one of the world's most expensive property markets. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February