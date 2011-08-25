* Selling price falls short of expectations

HONG KONG, Aug 25 Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, on Thursday won a government land tender for HK$6.27 billion ($804.3 million), short of forecasts amid cautious market sentiment.

The tender price was below surveyors' forecast of HK$6.47-9.07 billion, indicating that the territory's housing market was on the verge of a correction, analysts said.

"This is a very low price -- maybe because the market has shown some signs of correction," said Alnwick Chan, an executive director at Knight Frank in Hong Kong. "It also reflects the risks for the project as part of the area will be used for a hotel," he said.

Analysts said hotels were usually riskier than office and residential developments as the period for return on investment was usually longer.

The weak tender price could put pressure on future land sales and transaction prices in the secondary housing market, Chan added.

Cheung Kong planned to develop a hotel and luxury apartments with sea views on the site, said company spokeswoman Wendy Tong Barnes.

"The market may see this as a relatively low price, but the site needs a special design and people should take this into consideration," she said.

Many Hong Kong residents have complained about high real estate prices, which have surpassed the 1997 peak to new records, becoming unaffordable for many.

The low interest rate environment and an inflow of mainland capital to the territory's housing market have lifted residential prices, making Hong Kong the most expensive place in the world to own an apartment.

Property transactions have declined in recent weeks in the wake of government measures to rein in the market, including cutting mortgage loan sizes, raising property tax and increasing land supply. However, many analysts say any correction will be limited to 5-10 percent considering the continued low interest rate environment.

Five parties submitted tenders for the site with area of 7,887 square meters, designated for hotel or non-industrial purposes. The site was awarded to the highest bidder, the Land Department said in a statement.

The Oil Street site in North Point, Hong Kong Island, was formerly a government supplies depot. It has a maximum gross floor area of 70,200 square meters. ($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)