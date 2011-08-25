* Selling price falls short of expectations
* Latest auction result could point to market correction
* Cheung Kong plans hotel, luxury apartments at the site
(Adds details, quotes)
HONG KONG, Aug 25 Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, on Thursday
won a government land tender for HK$6.27 billion ($804.3
million), short of forecasts amid cautious market sentiment.
The tender price was below surveyors' forecast of
HK$6.47-9.07 billion, indicating that the territory's housing
market was on the verge of a correction, analysts said.
"This is a very low price -- maybe because the market has
shown some signs of correction," said Alnwick Chan, an executive
director at Knight Frank in Hong Kong. "It also reflects the
risks for the project as part of the area will be used for a
hotel," he said.
Analysts said hotels were usually riskier than office and
residential developments as the period for return on investment
was usually longer.
The weak tender price could put pressure on future land
sales and transaction prices in the secondary housing market,
Chan added.
Cheung Kong planned to develop a hotel and luxury apartments
with sea views on the site, said company spokeswoman Wendy Tong
Barnes.
"The market may see this as a relatively low price, but the
site needs a special design and people should take this into
consideration," she said.
Many Hong Kong residents have complained about high real
estate prices, which have surpassed the 1997 peak to new
records, becoming unaffordable for many.
The low interest rate environment and an inflow of mainland
capital to the territory's housing market have lifted
residential prices, making Hong Kong the most expensive place in
the world to own an apartment.
Property transactions have declined in recent weeks in the
wake of government measures to rein in the market, including
cutting mortgage loan sizes, raising property tax and increasing
land supply. However, many analysts say any correction will be
limited to 5-10 percent considering the continued low interest
rate environment.
Five parties submitted tenders for the site with area of
7,887 square meters, designated for hotel or non-industrial
purposes. The site was awarded to the highest bidder, the Land
Department said in a statement.
The Oil Street site in North Point, Hong Kong Island, was
formerly a government supplies depot. It has a maximum gross
floor area of 70,200 square meters.
($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Joy Leung and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris
Lewis)