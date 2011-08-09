(Corrects headline to show sale price in HK$)

HONG KONG Aug 9 The Hong Kong government fetched HK$5.5 billion in an auction for a residential site in Shatin in the New Territories on Tuesday, falling well short of market expectations.

Kerry Properties Ltd , Sino Land Co Ltd and a third company jointly won the auction.

The land auction is the fourth in the current fiscal year as the government increases land supply in a effort to cool the red-hot property market.

A poll of seven consultancies and securities firms gave an average price forecast of HK$8.08 billion. The site covers 23,000 square metres (247,600 square feet) and offers a gross floor area of 96,000 sq metres. (Reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)