BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
(Corrects headline to show sale price in HK$)
HONG KONG Aug 9 The Hong Kong government fetched HK$5.5 billion in an auction for a residential site in Shatin in the New Territories on Tuesday, falling well short of market expectations.
Kerry Properties Ltd , Sino Land Co Ltd and a third company jointly won the auction.
The land auction is the fourth in the current fiscal year as the government increases land supply in a effort to cool the red-hot property market.
A poll of seven consultancies and securities firms gave an average price forecast of HK$8.08 billion. The site covers 23,000 square metres (247,600 square feet) and offers a gross floor area of 96,000 sq metres. (Reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest general insurer by market share, said on Thursday it was considering "strategic alternatives" for its life insurance division after reporting a 1.3 percent rise in half-yearly net profit.
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016