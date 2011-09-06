HONG KONG, Sept 6 A Hong Kong government land auction of a residential site fetched HK$3.12 billion, far below market expectations, with developers cautious as an uncertain global economic outlook keeps property sales sluggish.

The site, the largest of three plots on auction on Tuesday, is located in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories of the former British colony, and has a gross floor area of 73,662 square meters.

The price was 9.5 percent higher than the opening price of HK$2.85 billion and compared with an average forecast of HK$3.715 billion from eight analysts and surveyors polled by Reuters.

Hong Kong, home to the world's most expensive residential and office properties, has seen home prices rise more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

But transactions have slowed since June, when the government lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a property's value that is mortgaged. (Reporting by Joy Leung and Twinnie Siu; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis and Charlie Zhu)