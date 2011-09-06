HONG KONG, Sept 6 A Hong Kong government land
auction of a residential site fetched HK$3.12 billion, far below
market expectations, with developers cautious as an uncertain
global economic outlook keeps property sales sluggish.
The site, the largest of three plots on auction on Tuesday,
is located in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories of the former
British colony, and has a gross floor area of 73,662 square
meters.
The price was 9.5 percent higher than the opening price of
HK$2.85 billion and compared with an average forecast of
HK$3.715 billion from eight analysts and surveyors polled by
Reuters.
Hong Kong, home to the world's most expensive residential
and office properties, has seen home prices rise more than 12
percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low
interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by
mainland Chinese investors.
But transactions have slowed since June, when the government
lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool
the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a
property's value that is mortgaged.
(Reporting by Joy Leung and Twinnie Siu; Additional reporting
by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis and Charlie Zhu)