* Auction price nearly a third below average forecast of HK$8.08 bln

* Site sold at opening price in cautious mood

* Land prices may trend down in the future-analyst (Adds details of auction, quotes)

By Donny Kwok and Joy Leung

HONG KONG, Aug 9 Hong Kong auctioned a residential site to a single bidder at a lower-than-expected HK$5.5 billion ($704.7 million) on Tuesday, with most developers staying on the sidelines amid a global stock market selloff.

The auction was made amid a global stock market rout after higher-than-expected inflation data from China, a credit rating downgrade of the United States by Standard & Poor's and debt problems in Europe.

Sentiment was cautious during the auction with only one party bidding at the opening price, which was 32 percent below a consensus forecast of HK$8.08 billion polled by Reuters.

"The (weak) result was a bit of surprise," said Credit Suisse analyst Cusson Leung. "It suggests the government is willing to sell land at a lower price and that land prices may trend down in future," he said.

A consortium of Kerry Properties Ltd , Sino Land Co Ltd and Manhattan Group won the Shatin, New Territories site, which covers 23,000 square metres (247,600 square feet) and offers a gross floor area of 96,000 sq m.

"We and Kerry will have 40 percent of the project each and Manhattan will have 20 percent," Sino Land's Robert Ng told reporters after the auction.

Analysts also attributed the cool response to increased land supply by the government and a condition on the site that it must have at least 970 residential units, making it likely to cater to the mass market rather than the high end.

TRENDING DOWN?

Hong Kong, home to the world's most expensive residential and office properties, has seen home prices rise more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

But transactions have slowed since June, when the government lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a property's value that is mortgaged.

"We believe, after this temporary adjustment (of the property market), it's going to go up again. We are very positive," said Kerry Properties Executive Director Ho Shut Kan.

Tuesday's land auction is the fourth in the current fiscal year and comes after the government pledged to increase land supply to cool the market.

Two of the four auctions ended above forecasts. The Borrett Road site on Hong Kong Island was sold in June at HK$11.65 billion or 9 percent below expectations.

Analysts said a recent global stock market selloff sparked by fears of a worsening crisis in Europe and Standard & Poor's move to cut the United States' credit rating kept developers on the sidelines.

"It reflects that developers are taking a cautious stance towards investment, in particular after the plunge in the stock market," said Steve Chow, head of research of Kingsway Group.

The blue chip Hang Seng Index ended down 5.7 percent on Tuesday after dropping as much as 7.9 percent earlier in the day. Kerry Properties fell 2.8 percent and Sino Land lost 5.6 percent.

However, some analysts said the land auction results would not have a major impact on Hong Kong home prices.

"The performance of the property market is subject to the changes of economy, interest rates and land supply and in the meantime, we can't see any big changes in these factors in the long run," said Adrian Ngan, head of property research at MF Global. ($1 = 7.805 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)