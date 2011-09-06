* Auction fetches HK$3.12 bln, 16 pct below forecast

* Developers cautious amid global economic uncertainties

* Sun Hung Kai Properties is the buyer (Adds quotes, details of auction)

By Joy Leung and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG, Sept 6 A Hong Kong government land auction of a residential site fetched HK$3.12 billion ($400.4 million), far below market expectations, with developers cautious as an uncertain global economic outlook keeps property sales sluggish.

The site, the largest of three plots on auction on Tuesday, is located in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories of the former British colony, home to the world's most expensive residential and office properties.

With a gross floor area of 73,662 square meters, the site was sold to Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd .

The price was 9.5 percent above the opening price of HK$2.85 billion but 16 percent below an average forecast of HK$3.715 billion from eight analysts and surveyors that Reuters contacted.

"It may have a short-term negative impact on the mass market but the impact will be short-lived. Taking into consideration the current weak market sentiment, the results were actually not that bad," said Andrew To, head of research of Emperor Capital Group.

The auction was held a day after a broad sell-off in global stock markets, fuelled by growing fears of a U.S. economic recession and a worsening European debt crisis.

Asian shares fell and U.S. Treasury yields dropped to the lowest levels in at least 60 years on Tuesday on fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis.

TRANSACTIONS SLOW

Hong Kong, which relies heavily on land sale for its fiscal income, has seen home prices rise more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

But transactions have slowed since June, when the government lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a property's value that is mortgaged.

Some investors are staying on the sidelines, awaiting further possible cooling measures by Chief Executive Donald Tsang during his policy address in October.

The other two plots of land auctioned by the Hong Kong government on Tuesday included a 11,192-sq-metre site and a 2,400-sq-metre one -- both of which are also located in the New Territories.

They were sold for HK$361 million and HK$121.5 million, to local developers, respectively.

Tuesday's land auction is the fifth in the current fiscal year and comes after the government pledged to increase land supply to cool the market.

Last month, a consortium of Kerry Properties Ltd , Sino Land Co Ltd and Manhattan Group won a residential site in Shatin for HK$5.5 billion -- 32 percent below a consensus forecast. ($1 = 7.792 Hong Kong Dollars) (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok and Christina Lo; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)