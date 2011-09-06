* Auction fetches HK$3.12 bln, 16 pct below forecast
* Developers cautious amid global economic uncertainties
* Sun Hung Kai Properties is the buyer
By Joy Leung and Twinnie Siu
HONG KONG, Sept 6 A Hong Kong government land
auction of a residential site fetched HK$3.12 billion ($400.4
million), far below market expectations, with developers
cautious as an uncertain global economic outlook keeps property
sales sluggish.
The site, the largest of three plots on auction on Tuesday,
is located in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories of the former
British colony, home to the world's most expensive residential
and office properties.
With a gross floor area of 73,662 square meters, the site
was sold to Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd .
The price was 9.5 percent above the opening price of HK$2.85
billion but 16 percent below an average forecast of HK$3.715
billion from eight analysts and surveyors that Reuters
contacted.
"It may have a short-term negative impact on the mass market
but the impact will be short-lived. Taking into consideration
the current weak market sentiment, the results were actually not
that bad," said Andrew To, head of research of Emperor Capital
Group.
The auction was held a day after a broad sell-off in global
stock markets, fuelled by growing fears of a U.S. economic
recession and a worsening European debt crisis.
Asian shares fell and U.S. Treasury yields dropped to the
lowest levels in at least 60 years on Tuesday on fears that
Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger
a second full-blown banking crisis.
TRANSACTIONS SLOW
Hong Kong, which relies heavily on land sale for its fiscal
income, has seen home prices rise more than 12 percent this
year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate
environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland
Chinese investors.
But transactions have slowed since June, when the government
lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool
the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a
property's value that is mortgaged.
Some investors are staying on the sidelines, awaiting
further possible cooling measures by Chief Executive Donald
Tsang during his policy address in October.
The other two plots of land auctioned by the Hong Kong
government on Tuesday included a 11,192-sq-metre site and a
2,400-sq-metre one -- both of which are also located in the New
Territories.
They were sold for HK$361 million and HK$121.5 million, to
local developers, respectively.
Tuesday's land auction is the fifth in the current fiscal
year and comes after the government pledged to increase land
supply to cool the market.
Last month, a consortium of Kerry Properties Ltd ,
Sino Land Co Ltd and Manhattan Group won a residential
site in Shatin for HK$5.5 billion -- 32 percent below a
consensus forecast.
($1 = 7.792 Hong Kong Dollars)
