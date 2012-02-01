HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong's government
said on Wednesday that it would provide land in the coming
fiscal year for construction of 30,000 apartments, continuing
its bid to ease tight supply of new housing and encourage
developers to build middle-class homes.
Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his final annual
budget address on Wednesday that the government would put 47
residential sites up for sale in its land-sale programme for the
2012-13 fiscal year from April, half of them new and half rolled
over from last year, providing enough land for about 13,500
apartments.
He also turned his focus to Hong Kong's supercharged office
rental market, pledging to maintain a stable supply of
commercial sites and relocate government departments from core
business areas, where it can.
The development bureau and MTR Corp Ltd, which
operates Hong Kong's subway system, are also working on three
projects along the West Rail subway line that should yield at
least 6,600 flats, 65 percent of them small to mid-size flats of
less than 50 square meters. Urban renewal projects and three
more MTR sites account for the rest of the tally.
Last year, Tsang led his speech with talk about the need to
fight asset bubbles and keep property prices in check. This
time, analysts said he was more concerned with appeasing
increasingly critical voices in a city with one of the highest
wealth discrepancies in the world.
"In terms of land supply, they are mainly suitable for the
middle class, and not for luxury units," said KPMG partner
Jennifer Wong. "The negative voices, the complaints, are mainly
from the middle classes and the grass roots. So in the budget
speech he has addressed this issue."
The bulk of the new supply will come in the outskirts of
Hong Kong, particularly in the New Territories.
Hong Kong last year said it had put up land for 30,000 to
40,000 flats, so this year's supply target is slightly more
conservative. But Andrew Lawrence, property analyst with
Barclays Capital, noted that the 30,000-home total far
oustripped supply in recent years, with only an average of 9,853
flats coming on the market in each of the five years through
2011.
"We're going to see a continued pickup in supply," Lawrence
said. "The increased supply will eventually impact the market.
I'm fully on the side of making housing prices affordable."
Hong Kong home prices shot up about 70 percent from 2009,
through their peak last June, and have since eased around 6
percent.
Tsang said moves to increase flat supply, curb property
speculation and prevent expansion in mortgage lending have been
paying off, now prices are moderating. There was no change in
the city's special stamp duty, which places a tax of as much as
15 percent on the quick resale of homes, or on restrictions from
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that require borrowers to make
a 50 percent downpayment on homes worth more than HK$12 million
($1.55 million).
"I am pleased to see that these measures have achieved some
results," he said. "I shall, therefore, continue the strategy
that has proven to be effective in facilitating the healthy and
stable development of the property market."
The lack of new measures suggests that Hong Kong feels risks
to its banking system or that homeowners are over-reaching to
buy ever more costly homes are fading, said Art Woo, sovereign
ratings analyst at Fitch.
"The government appears quite confident it has a grip on the
housing market," Woo said. "I get a sense they've become more
comfortable with those risks, and that they're easing.
Shares in Hong Kong's largest developers were trading lower
after the budget, with Sung Hung Kai Properties Ltd
down 0.6 percent and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd off
0.8 percent.
Developers have shown caution in buying new land in Hong
Kong with sales slowing to a crawl, and Lawrence forecast prices
to fall 25 to 30 percent over the next two years.
Midland Holdings Ltd, the city's largest
publically listed brokerage, saw a small rise on Wednesday, with
investors cheered the government had not toughened its austerity
measures.
($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)