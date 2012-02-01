HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday that it would provide land in the coming fiscal year for construction of 30,000 apartments, continuing its bid to ease tight supply of new housing and encourage developers to build middle-class homes.

Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his final annual budget address on Wednesday that the government would put 47 residential sites up for sale in its land-sale programme for the 2012-13 fiscal year from April, half of them new and half rolled over from last year, providing enough land for about 13,500 apartments.

He also turned his focus to Hong Kong's supercharged office rental market, pledging to maintain a stable supply of commercial sites and relocate government departments from core business areas, where it can.

The development bureau and MTR Corp Ltd, which operates Hong Kong's subway system, are also working on three projects along the West Rail subway line that should yield at least 6,600 flats, 65 percent of them small to mid-size flats of less than 50 square meters. Urban renewal projects and three more MTR sites account for the rest of the tally.

Last year, Tsang led his speech with talk about the need to fight asset bubbles and keep property prices in check. This time, analysts said he was more concerned with appeasing increasingly critical voices in a city with one of the highest wealth discrepancies in the world.

"In terms of land supply, they are mainly suitable for the middle class, and not for luxury units," said KPMG partner Jennifer Wong. "The negative voices, the complaints, are mainly from the middle classes and the grass roots. So in the budget speech he has addressed this issue."

The bulk of the new supply will come in the outskirts of Hong Kong, particularly in the New Territories.

Hong Kong last year said it had put up land for 30,000 to 40,000 flats, so this year's supply target is slightly more conservative. But Andrew Lawrence, property analyst with Barclays Capital, noted that the 30,000-home total far oustripped supply in recent years, with only an average of 9,853 flats coming on the market in each of the five years through 2011.

"We're going to see a continued pickup in supply," Lawrence said. "The increased supply will eventually impact the market. I'm fully on the side of making housing prices affordable."

Hong Kong home prices shot up about 70 percent from 2009, through their peak last June, and have since eased around 6 percent.

Tsang said moves to increase flat supply, curb property speculation and prevent expansion in mortgage lending have been paying off, now prices are moderating. There was no change in the city's special stamp duty, which places a tax of as much as 15 percent on the quick resale of homes, or on restrictions from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that require borrowers to make a 50 percent downpayment on homes worth more than HK$12 million ($1.55 million).

"I am pleased to see that these measures have achieved some results," he said. "I shall, therefore, continue the strategy that has proven to be effective in facilitating the healthy and stable development of the property market."

The lack of new measures suggests that Hong Kong feels risks to its banking system or that homeowners are over-reaching to buy ever more costly homes are fading, said Art Woo, sovereign ratings analyst at Fitch.

"The government appears quite confident it has a grip on the housing market," Woo said. "I get a sense they've become more comfortable with those risks, and that they're easing.

Shares in Hong Kong's largest developers were trading lower after the budget, with Sung Hung Kai Properties Ltd down 0.6 percent and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd off 0.8 percent.

Developers have shown caution in buying new land in Hong Kong with sales slowing to a crawl, and Lawrence forecast prices to fall 25 to 30 percent over the next two years.

Midland Holdings Ltd, the city's largest publically listed brokerage, saw a small rise on Wednesday, with investors cheered the government had not toughened its austerity measures. ($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)