(Updates with Urban Renewal Authority launching pilot scheme,
closing prices)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong's government
said on Wednesday that it would provide land in the coming
fiscal year for construction of 30,000 apartments, continuing
its bid to ease tight supply of new housing, and encourage
developers to build middle-class homes in one of the world's
most expensive housing markets.
Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his final annual
budget address on Wednesday that the government would put 47
residential sites up for sale in its land-sale programme for the
2012-13 fiscal year from April, half of them new and half rolled
over from last year, providing enough land for about 13,500
apartments.
He also turned his focus to Hong Kong's supercharged office
rental market, pledging to maintain a stable supply of
commercial sites and relocate government departments from core
business areas, where it can, and invited a trial scheme to
redevelop run-down industrial blocks.
The development bureau and MTR Corp Ltd, which
operates Hong Kong's subway system, are also working on three
projects along the West Rail subway line that should yield at
least 6,600 flats, 65 percent of them small to mid-size flats of
less than 50 square meters. Urban renewal projects and three
more MTR sites account for the rest of the tally.
CHANGE OF TACK
Last year, Tsang led his speech with talk about the need to
fight asset bubbles and keep property prices in check. This
time, analysts said, he was more concerned with appeasing
increasingly critical voices in a city with one of the highest
wealth discrepancies in the world.
"In terms of land supply, they are mainly suitable for the
middle class, and not for luxury units," said KPMG partner
Jennifer Wong. "The negative voices, the complaints, are mainly
from the middle classes and the grass roots. So in the budget
speech he has addressed this issue."
The bulk of the new supply will come in the outskirts of
Hong Kong, particularly in the New Territories.
Hong Kong last year said it had put up land for 30,000 to
40,000 flats, so this year's supply target is slightly more
conservative. But Andrew Lawrence, property analyst with
Barclays Capital, noted that the 30,000-home total far
oustripped supply in recent years, with only an average of 9,853
flats coming on the market in each of the five years through
2011.
"We're going to see a continued pickup in supply," Lawrence
said. "The increased supply will eventually impact the market.
I'm fully on the side of making housing prices affordable."
Hong Kong home prices shot up about 70 percent from 2009,
through their peak last June, and have since eased around 6
percent.
Tsang said moves to increase flat supply, curb property
speculation and prevent expansion in mortgage lending had been
paying off, now prices were moderating.
There was no change in the city's special stamp duty, which
places a tax of as much as 15 percent on the quick resale of
homes, or on restrictions from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
that require borrowers to make a 50 percent downpayment on homes
worth more than HK$12 million ($1.55 million).
"I am pleased to see that these measures have achieved some
results," he said. "I shall, therefore, continue the strategy
that has proven to be effective in facilitating the healthy and
stable development of the property market."
Still, the lack of new austerity measures suggests that Hong
Kong feels risks to its banking system or that homeowners are
over-reaching to buy ever more costly homes are fading, said Art
Woo, sovereign ratings analyst at Fitch.
"The government appears quite confident it has a grip on the
housing market," Woo said. "I get a sense they've become more
comfortable with those risks, and that they're easing.
The Urban Renewal Authority, which works to regenerate
run-down neighbourhoods in Hong Kong, said later on Wednesday
that it would set up a pilot scheme to redevelop industrial
property in Hong Kong, carrying out "one or two" redevelopments
over the next two years. Tsang had invited the move, the first
time industrial blocks have fallen under the URA's remit.
Shares in the city's second-biggest developer by market
capitalisation, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, closed
down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. Sung Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, the largest developer in the city, recovered from
earlier losses to end flat.
Developers have shown caution in buying new land in Hong
Kong with sales slowing to a crawl, and Lawrence forecast prices
to fall 25 to 30 percent over the next two years.
Midland Holdings Ltd, the city's largest
publically listed brokerage, closed up 1 percent on Wednesday,
with investors cheered that the government had not toughened its
austerity measures.
($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)