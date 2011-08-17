(Refiles to recast headline, no change to text)
HONG KONG Aug 17 Chinese Vice-Premier Li
Keqiang said China will soon allow foreign investors to buy
mainland securities using yuan up to an initial quota of 20
billion yuan ($3.1 billion), a move aimed at promoting
international use of the Chinese currency.
Li did not say when the long-awaited scheme -- also known
as mini-QFII -- would be launched, but it would give foreign
investors holding yuan a crucial avenue to invest the currency,
also known as the renminbi.
Many investors have been reluctant to hold too much yuan,
despite China's solid economic growth and Beijing's drive to
promote the currency, due to a paucity of attractive investment
options.
The "mini QFII" scheme is named after the larger Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor programme (QFII), which allows
foreign investors to invest in yuan-denominated stocks and
bonds, after converting foreign currencies into yuan.
Li, who is in Hong Kong to promote Beijing's ties with the
former British colony, also threw his weight behind the
territory as the key offshore yuan trading centre.
"Hong Kong enjoys a natural advantage in the development of
the offshore renminbi business," said Li, a protege of President
Hu Jintao and widely tipped to succeed Premier Wen Jiabao as
premier in 2013.
To match China's growing economic clout, Beijing wants the
yuan to play a bigger role in international financial markets.
But China still keeps its capital account on a tight leash,
and Hong Kong has been identified as Beijing's test bed for any
cautious relaxation in capital controls.
He said Beijing would support the growth of the yuan market
in Hong Kong, expand yuan circulation channels between Hong Kong
and the mainland, and support the development of offshore yuan
financial products in Hong Kong.
"Issuing renminbi treasury bonds in Hong Kong will be a long
term institutional arrangement of the central government," Li
said.
"We will gradually increase the size of insurance and work
for the development and improvement of the renminbi bond market
in Hong Kong," he said.
Reiterating Beijing's long-standing pledge to have the yuan
play a bigger role over time, Li said exporters and importers
across China would be allowed to settle trade in the yuan in
future.
He said foreign companies would also be allowed to invest
directly in China using the yuan.
$1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan
