HONG KONG Dec 22 Developer Sino Land Co Ltd on Thursday agreed to sell a Hong Kong shopping mall to property investment fund Link Real Estate Investment Trust for HK$588 million ($76 million).

Link REIT is buying Great Land (HK) Ltd, which owns the mall at the Maritime Bay development in the Hang Hau neighborhood of Tseung Kwan O New Town in Sai Kung District. The space generates monthly rent of about HK$2.3 million, meaning the deal will produce a yield of 4.7 percent based on the purchase price.

The 63,466 square foot mall, built in 1998, was fully let, the Link REIT said in a release.

Link REIT was the first real estate investment trust to go public in Hong Kong. According to trade group APREA, it is the largest REIT in Asia, excluding Australia, with a market capitalisation of $8.0 billion as of November.

Sino Land shares were up 0.8 percent on Thursday afternoon, while Link REIT shares were 0.5 percent higher, bucking a 0.3 percent decline in the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 7.7815 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)