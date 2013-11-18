HONG KONG Nov 18 A Hong Kong government body said on Monday it plans to conduct an in-depth study into issues hampering the market for initial public offerings in the city, which has been heavily dependent on listings from companies in mainland China.

The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) will examine issues including an "overly retail-oriented regulatory mindset" and "distortive" IPO practices, it said in a statement without detailing what those practices were.

The council plans to come up with concrete measures to improve the listing framework to make Hong Kong a more international centre for IPOs, it added. The FSDC said nearly 59 percent of IPO proceeds raised the past five years and nearly 70 percent of daily turnover on the stock exchange came from companies in mainland China.

Set up in January 2013, the FSDC is made up of 22 members, including senior executives from insurance companies, brokerages, investment banks and asset managers such as BlackRock, China Everbright Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)