By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong proposed changes to
its stock market listing regime on Friday, in a move that could
curb the regulatory powers of the city's stock exchange and hand
more authority to the securities watchdog in one of the world's
top destinations for new share issues.
The proposals come after investor criticism of possible
conflicts of interest in the current framework where Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) acts as both the
profit-driven market operator and regulator of initial public
offerings (IPOs). HKEx has also clashed with regulator the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) over listing matters.
In the 2013 run-up to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding's blockbuster listing, HKEx came out in support
of Alibaba's so-called weighted voting rights while the SFC
blocked the shares.
Under the new proposals, two new committees will be created
to develop and regulate listing policies in Hong Kong. HKEx's
CEO will no longer sit on the listing committee while the SFC's
CEO will sit on the newly created listing policy committee.
The listing policy committee will steer overall policy on
listing rules within the stock exchange while the listing
function will continue to remain with HKEx.
The proposals were published by SFC and HKEx in a
consultation released on Friday that will run for three months.
The new regulatory structure will help the exchange and SFC
better spot and address problems in the market, including market
manipulation, back door listings and the rise of shell
companies, the SFC and HKEx said on Friday.
"There are so many issues we are now facing, sometimes
pricing manipulation, sometimes misconduct...to provide a one
stop platform so everyone can holistically review everything
together is a very good idea", said Brian Ho, executive director
of corporate finance at the SFC.
David Graham, chief regulatory officer and head of listing
at HKEX said the current structure was not broken, but added the
new structure, in removing the HKEx CEO from the listing
committee "takes away the perception of the conflict around the
commercial operations of HKEx."
