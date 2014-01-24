BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Jan 24 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will discuss a paper on new shareholding structures for publicly traded companies in the first quarter before putting it up for public consultation, a top exchange official said on Friday.
The paper will touch on a broad range of topics, not just "weighted voting rights," David Graham, chief regulatory officer and head of listing at HKEx, told Reuters.
The move comes after Hong Kong regulators last year rejected Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's planned IPO after the company requested to keep a shareholder structure that allowed a group of top managers and founders to nominate and control the board, while holding only around 13 percent of the company shares.
That request went against the exchange's one-share-one-vote principle..
"We've worked on a paper and we're discussing that paper with the listing committee and the SFC. We will be working on it during the first quarter," Graham said on the sidelines of a regulatory forum organised by the SFC.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas)
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.