HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong stock exchange has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for developing a clearing link between Hong Kong and London called the "London-Hong Kong Connect"

The MOU was signed part of a series of cooperation initiatives announced in a ceremony led by Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister David Cameron, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The two countries have signed a number of deals including a multi-billion dollar agreement to finance nuclear power stations in Britain.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)