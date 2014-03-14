BRIEF-Oxea awards contract to Jacobs Engineering
* Oxea Corporation awards Jacobs construction management contract
HONG KONG, March 14 Billionaire Joseph Lau, the head of Chinese Estates Holdings, was found guilty of bribery and money laundering in a land deal in Asia's gambling capital of Macau on Friday and sentenced to five years in jail, Hong Kong media reported.
Hong Kong's fifth richest man, Lau was sentenced by a court in Macau, a former Portuguese colony which is now a Chinese special administrative region, Hong Kong's RTHK reported.
Lau, chairman and CEO of Chinese Estates, and another high-profile tycoon, Steven Lo, chairman of the South China Football Club and movie-and-music entertainment group BMA Investment, were charged with offering a HK$20 million ($2.6 million) bribe to a former Macau government official, in a move to secure land near Macau's Las Vegas style Cotai strip.
Shares in Chinese Estates were suspended on Friday afternoon ahead of the ruling.
* Oxea Corporation awards Jacobs construction management contract
* Dana Inc - announced commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375 pct senior notes due 2021
LONDON, March 21 Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.