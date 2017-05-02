GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks march on as Fed rate hike looms, dollar steady
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further hikes
Hong Kong's financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for the Birthday of the Buddha.
Markets will resume trading on Thursday, May 4.
For the latest Hong Kong stock report, please click
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further hikes
June 14 U.S. stock index futures edged up on Wednesday as investors braced for a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,