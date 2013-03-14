HONG KONG, March 14 Russian Standard Finance SA re-tapped the offshore yuan bond market and raised 750 million yuan ($120.7 million)through a two-year senior unsecured bond that saw strong demand from investors.

The bank sold a 500 million yuan two-year bond in February with a coupon of 8 percent. The additional sale brings the total issue size to 1.25 billion yuan.

The bond, pursued by 73 investor accounts with 2 billion yuan in order books, was finally priced at a yield of 7.274 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Asian investors accounted for 84 percent of the bond and the rest were distributed to European investors. Private banks took 48 percent of the transaction, followed by fund and asset managers at 40 percent and banks at 9 percent.

The bond is expected to receive an issue rating of Ba3(Moody's)/B+(S&P)/B+(Fitch), same as the issuer's rating.

Russian Standard Finance's dim sum bond is quoted at 102/103.5 with a yield of 6.875/6.041 percent in the secondary market.

HSBC and BNP Paribas arranged the deal.

The dim sum bond market had a good start this year. Market sentiment remained constructive with a monthly return of 0.43 percent in U.S. dollar terms in February, according to data from HSBC.

Buying interest continued thanks to positive yield spread relative to dollar rates plus the yuan's stability relative to the Asian peers, HSBC said in a report.

Dim sum bond issuance amounted to 35.4 billion yuan from the beginning of the year to March 7, Thomson Reuters statistics showed.

($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Matt Driskill)