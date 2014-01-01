UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
HONG KONG Jan 1 Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for the New Year holiday.
Please double click for the latest Hong Kong stock market report.
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.