UPDATE 1-Speculators up net long dollar bets to highest in four weeks -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds table, details, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 10 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, lifting net longs to their highest level since early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.26 billion in the week ended March 7, up from $13.01 billion the previous week. It was the highest level