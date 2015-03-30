GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
SHANGHAI, March 30 The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, rose sharply in early trade on Monday after China allowed mainland mutual funds to buy Hong Kong stocks.
The HSCE rose nearly 3 percent, outperforming Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index and China's key indexes .
China's securities regulator said on Friday it would let mainland mutual funds invest in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)