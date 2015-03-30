SHANGHAI, March 30 The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, rose sharply in early trade on Monday after China allowed mainland mutual funds to buy Hong Kong stocks.

The HSCE rose nearly 3 percent, outperforming Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index and China's key indexes .

China's securities regulator said on Friday it would let mainland mutual funds invest in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)