HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong Finance Secretary John Tsang said on Monday authorities have no intention to intervene in the market as the city's financial market fundamentals remain sound, although it will continue to face pressure from external factors.

Tsang was speaking after Hong Kong stocks fell for the seventh day in a row, with key indexes slumping more than 5 percent amid global market turbulence and deepening worries about the Chinese economy. (Reporting by Emma Yang, Farah Master, James Pomfret, Michelle Chen, Twinnie Siu, Christina Lo; Editing by Anne MArie Roantree)