HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong Finance Secretary
John Tsang said on Monday authorities have no intention to
intervene in the market as the city's financial market
fundamentals remain sound, although it will continue to face
pressure from external factors.
Tsang was speaking after Hong Kong stocks fell for the
seventh day in a row, with key indexes slumping more than 5
percent amid global market turbulence and deepening worries
about the Chinese economy.
