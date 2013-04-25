HONG KONG, April 25 Hong Kong's banking
regulator said on Thursday it was doubling the size of its
anti-money laundering team to strengthen supervision amid
intensifying scrutiny of monitoring and compliance systems at
global financial institutions.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it would increase its
team to 22, just months after the city's two largest
money-laundering cases drew unwanted attention to banks in the
Asian financial centre and its vast cross border money flows.
"Where we don't see improvements, where we do see money
laundering and terrorist financing risk, where we do see
breaches of the legal and regulatory requirements we will be
prepared to take tough actions," Stewart McGlynn, the head of
anti-money laundering supervision at the HKMA, told reporters.
The former British colony, governed under a "one country,
two systems" principle since its return to Chinese rule in 1997
has its own financial system and acts as a facilitator for
mainland Chinese money to escape strict capital controls,
sometimes through money laundering and other types of fraud.
Bordering China, Hong Kong benefits from a surge of capital
flows from the mainland that some groups say is one of the
world's biggest source of dirty funds. Nearby, Macau's massive
casino industry has also drawn fire for a murky financial
underbelly that has ensnared it in money laundering scandals and
sources of illicit financing for regimes such as North Korea.
Hong Kong's new anti-money laundering (AML) ordinance came
into effect last April, bringing stricter requirements for bank
monitoring of customers and the reporting of suspicious
transactions to authorities.
The new law empowers the HKMA, the de facto central bank, to
prosecute or discipline banks for ignoring or assisting in money
laundering, including fines of up to HK$1 million ($128,800) and
revoking licences.
While the HKMA has faced criticism for never having taken
any disciplinary actions against local banks for money
laundering offences, the HKMA's chief executive Norman Chan
recently briefed the heads of 180 banks during a money
laundering seminar, in which he stressed a need for tougher
compliance.
While the public resources devoted to anti-money laundering
in Hong Kong remain small compared with its vast financial
services sector, some industry players expect the HKMA to be
more aggressive toward supervision in future, similar to that of
the city's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) that has
successfully prosecuted bankers for insider trading.
"It (the regulator) will be keen to flex its muscles," said
Abdulali Jiwaji, a partner with law firm Simmons & Simmons and
an expert in financial compliance and regulation.
Banks globally are reviewing monitoring systems after U.S.
regulators handed heavy fines to HSBC Holdings
and Standard Chartered, both of which have a
strong presence in Hong Kong, for money laundering last year.
HSBC Holdings and its unit Hang Seng Bank, which
was named in one recent Hong Kong laundering case, have both
advertised for anti-money laundering jobs in the city recently.
Tackling corruption is a top priority for China's new leader
Xi Jinping, and Reuters reported that the country's central bank
was beefing up its anti-money laundering rules.
JITTERY BANKS
The Joint Financial Intelligence Unit (JFIU) - a police and
customs anti-money laundering expert group - received 23,282
suspicious transaction reports in 2012, almost double the figure
in 2003. 82 percent of the reports last year were made by banks.
Hong Kong authorities convicted 166 people of money
laundering in 2012 and 37 people so far this year, according to
data from the JFIU, which is responsible for analysing
suspicious transactions and is the main channel for banks and
other institutions to red-flag suspect transactions.
Two recent court cases in which a young delivery man from
Guangdong province and a 61-year-old Hong Kong public housing
tenant received jail terms of about 10 years for laundering
billions of dollars have hit a nerve in the city, with some
saying authorities are only targeting the small fry.
"To some extent, you need to rely on the minor players ...
to assist the authorities to identify the major miscreants,"
Hong Kong director of public prosecutions Kevin Zervos was
quoted as saying in local media on Monday.
The public housing tenant was jailed in March for laundering
more than HK$6.8 billion ($877 million) through Standard
Chartered, Hang Seng Bank, Chiyu Bank, National Commercial Bank,
Hua Chiao Commercial Bank, Dao Heng Bank, First Commercial Bank,
Hua Nan Bank and Bank of East Asia between 2002 and 2005.
Her conviction came just after the 22-year-old delivery man
was jailed for 10 and a half years for laundering HK$13.1
billion ($1.69 billion) in the late 2000s through a corporate
account set up with Chiyu Banking Corp, a unit of Bank of China.