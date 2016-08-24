HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said it fined and reprimanded the local securities
unit of Morgan Stanley for internal control failures
related to disclosure of short selling orders and comprehensive
documentation of electronic trading services.
Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Ltd was fined HK$18.5
million ($2.4 million) related to failures that took place
between 2013 and 2016, the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
The breaches of Hong Kong's code of conduct included failure
to avoid "conflicts of interest between principal and agency
trading" and to comply with certain disclosures in short selling
orders, as well as to properly document its electronic trading
systems, the SFC said.
Morgan Stanley has agreed to hire an outside firm to review
its internal controls, the SFC added. The U.S. firm didn't
immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)
