HONG KONG, Aug 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.2 billion ($2.59 billion) in July, down 16 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.

The value of new mortgage loans approved in July declined by 33.7 percent from the previous month to HK$17.6 billion, the HKMA said.

Loan approvals for new property in July decreased by HK$1 billion or 26.4 percent from June, and loan demand for mortgages on existing properties dropped HK$6.3 billion or 34.7 percent.

Approvals for refinancing loans fell HK$1.6 billion, or 35.6 percent, from June.

The decline in the mortgage loan figures reflected the fall in transaction volume in June and July 2011, the HKMA said in a statement.

Following is a summary of data from the authority for July compared with June:

- The number of new mortgage applications fell 22.6 percent to 9,211 cases against the previous month's 11,913 cases.

- The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased by 0.8 percent to HK$794.3 billion.

- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 72.9 percent from 79.9 percent in June, while new mortgage loans approved in July priced with reference to best lending rates rose to 25.9 percent from the previous month's 18.6 percent.

- The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. ($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)