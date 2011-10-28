HONG KONG, Oct 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$13.8 billion ($1.78 billion) in September, down 6.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.

The value of new mortgage loans approved in September declined 7.5 percent from the previous month to HK$14.6 billion, the HKMA said.

Loan approvals for new property in September rose HK$2.6 billion or 2.6 percent from August, while loan demand for mortgages on existing properties decreased by HK$9.9 billion or 6 percent.

Approvals for refinancing loans dropped by HK$2.2 billion or 22.2 percent from August.

Following is a summary of data from the authority for September compared with August:

- The number of new mortgage applications fell 4.8 percent to 9,218 cases against the previous month's 9,682 cases.

- The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased by 0.3 percent to HK$799.4 billion.

- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 46.2 percent from 55.8 percent in August, mainly reflecting banks' upward adjustments in the mortgage rate. New mortgage loans approved in September priced with reference to best lending rates rose to 51.3 percent from the previous month's 42.1 percent, with the largest portion priced less than 2.25 percent.

- The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.

($1 = 7.771 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)