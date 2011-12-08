(Adds HKMA comment, stock reactions, Savills comment)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong will relax restrictions on mortgages for residential properties if economic conditions worsen, the government said Thursday.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority "is taking prudential regulatory measures with regard to mortgages", said a spokesman for financial secretary John Tsang.

The prospect of a possible easing lifted shares of property agency Midland Holdings Ltd, which ended the day up 9 percent, the top performer on the Hang Seng properties sub-index , which closed down 0.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index finished down 0.69 percent.

"Straight away, this is going to be fairly positive for agents," said Wee Liat Lee, Hong Kong property analyst at Samsung Securities. With prices slipping in Hong Kong and macroeconomic conditions looking shaky, "the government is very concerned about the downside".

The HKMA did not specify the steps it would take. The city's central bank in June raised loan-to-value requirements on home purchases, increasing the minimum downpayment on homes that cost HK$10 million ($1.29 million) or more to 50 percent.

"Since 2009, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has introduced four rounds of countercyclical macroprudential measures concerning residential mortgage loans, aiming to strengthen the risk management of banks in Hong Kong," the HKMA said in an official statement. "The HKMA will continue to closely monitor market conditions and evaluate the appropriateness of such measures from time to time."

Lee said there was also speculation the HKMA could remove a special stamp duty imposed a year ago on quick-sale properties. People who flip a property within six months must pay a 15 percent duty on the home's value, a tax that falls to 5 percent for homes sold within two years of purchase.

Hong Kong's property agents have seen the number of deals shrink dramatically to 5,982 transactions in November, down 62.5 percent from a year earlier.

Peter Yuen, head of investment and sales for Hong Kong and Macau at Savills, said the HKMA should ease loan-to-value ratios by at least 10 percentage points, adding that Hong Kong banks were capable of assessing the risks involved in mortgages.

"The HKMA doesn't need to put an extra hand on their shoulder," Yuen said. "At the end of the day, if there's a risk, the bank will take care of it."

Savills on Thursday forecast luxury apartment prices to fall 10 to 15 percent next year

Tsang, who is visiting South Africa, said in an interview there that Hong Kong was considering loosening austerity measures on the property market.

He added that it was not yet clear when any loosening would take place. "Timing is a judgement call that I will have to make nearer the time," he told Bloomberg.

"Hong Kong's policy is to take countercyclical measures with regard to economic and market conditions," his spokesman confirmed.

Home prices in Hong Kong have risen more than any other market worldwide over the last year, according to Knight Frank, up 19.3 percent in the 12 months through September. But they fell 1.1 percent in the third quarter, the brokerage said.

Hong Kong's suggested easing of property rules runs in contrast to Singapore, which on Wednesday unveiled new measures to cool its property market, imposing an extra stamp duty of 10 percent of a home's value for non-Singaporean buyers.

That has hurt stocks of Singapore property developers, with high-end condominium developers in particular expected to see slower sales.

Alan Cheong, head of research for Savills in Singapore, said the move would have little impact on Chinese buyers. He said it seemed primarily an effort to stave off Chinese government influence over small Singaporean developers.

While property sales volumes had fallen sharply in Hong Kong, Singapore remained brisk, said Lee at Samsung Securities. "Hong Kong is ahead of the curve in terms of policy. Singapore this time around has lagged in terms of policy."

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, the largest developer in Hong Kong by market capitalisation, on Thursday forecast that sales next year would hit HK$32 billion ($4.12 billion), with the bulk from Hong Kong.

Shares in Sung Hung Kai ended Thursday up 0.7 percent following the announcement. ($1 = 7.7739 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Chris Lewis)