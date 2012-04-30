HONG KONG, April 30 New mortgage loans drawn
down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in
March, up 46.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
March Feb Pct Change
New loans approvals:(HK$ mln)
- Primary market 4,118 3,285 +25.4
- Secondary market 21,827 9,613 +127.1
- Refinancing 2,133 1,466 +45.5
TOTAL 28,078 14,364 +95.5
No. of applications (cases) 17,419 10,485 +66.1
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 803,277 799,796 +0.4
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 --
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 --
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 91.9* 91.3 +0.6
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 5.5 3.4 +2.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Eric Meijer)