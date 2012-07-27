HONG KONG, July 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) in June, up 3.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.

Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:

M/M

June May Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 20,150 19,454 +3.6

New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,199 4,168 +0.7 - Secondary market 14,101 19,709 -28.5 - Refinancing 2,947 2,801 +5.2 TOTAL 21,247 26,678 -20.4 No. of applications (cases) 10,231 14,290 -28.4

Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 823,531 815,855 +0.9 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01

Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 93.0* 91.2 +1.8 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank

offered rates) (pct) 4.3 5.4 -1.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.

($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)