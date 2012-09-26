HONG KONG, Sept 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$16.4 billion ($2.12 billion) in August, up 1.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M August July Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 16,414 16,112 +1.9 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,073 4,287 -5.0 - Secondary market 18,145 12,710 +42.8 - Refinancing 2,987 2,540 +17.6 TOTAL 25,206 19,536 +29.0 No. of applications (cases) 14,023 10,640 +31.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 833,933 828,244 +0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 93.0* 93.4 -0.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 3.9 4.5 -0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill) (christina.lo@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843-6960; Reuters Messaging: christina.lo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)