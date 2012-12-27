HONG KONG, Dec 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.2 billion ($2.74 billion) in November, up 11.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M November October Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,158 19,032 +11.2 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,614 3,943 +42.4 - Secondary market 15,369 17,785 -13.6 - Refinancing 3,164 2,980 +6.2 TOTAL 24,147 24,708 -2.3 No. of applications (cases) 10,627 13,098 -18.9 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 856,884 848,123 +1.0 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 92.7* 93.1 -0.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 5.2 4.5 +0.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)