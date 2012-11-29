HONG KONG, Nov 29 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$19 billion ($2.45 billion) in October,
up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, according to Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
October September Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 19,032 18,284 4.1
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,943 2,767 42.5
- Secondary market 17,785 16,651 6.8
- Refinancing 2,980 2,984 -0.1
TOTAL 24,708 22,401 10.3
No. of applications (cases) 13,098 12,227 7.1
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 848,123 842,014 0.7
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 93.1* 94.4 -1.3
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 4.5 2.9 1.6
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim
Coghill)