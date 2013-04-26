HONG KONG, April 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.6 billion ($2.40 billion) in March, up 52 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M March February Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,567 12,212 52.0 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,144 3,034 69.5 - Secondary market 13,023 12,944 0.6 - Refinancing 3,472 2,661 30.5 TOTAL 21,639 18,638 16.1 No. of applications (cases) 10,291 9,013 14.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 884,088 877,017 0.8 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 87.6* 86.4 1.2 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 10.7 11.4 -0.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7646 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)