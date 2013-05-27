HONG KONG, May 27 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$15 billion ($1.93 billion) in April,
down 19.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
April March Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 14,965 18,567 -19.4
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,580 5,144 -11.0
- Secondary market 8,212 13,023 -36.9
- Refinancing 3,425 3,472 -1.4
TOTAL 16,217 21,639 -25.1
No. of applications (cases) 7,370 10,291 -28.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 887,902 884,088 0.4
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 84.6* 87.6 -3.0
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 11.8 10.7 1.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)