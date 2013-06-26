HONG KONG, June 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$14.5 billion ($1.87 billion) in May, down 3.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M May April Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 14,463 14,965 -3.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,284 4,580 -28.3 - Secondary market 9,381 8,212 14.2 - Refinancing 2,805 3,425 -18.1 TOTAL 15,469 16,217 -4.6 No. of applications (cases) 8,681 7,370 17.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 892,686 887,902 0.5 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 78.9* 84.6 -5.7 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 16.2 11.8 4.4 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)