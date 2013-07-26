HONG KONG, July 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.8 billion ($1.65 billion) in June, down 11.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M June May Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,822 14,463 -11.3 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 1,777 3,284 -45.9 - Secondary market 11,416 9,381 21.7 - Refinancing 2,457 2,805 -12.4 TOTAL 15,651 15,469 1.2 No. of applications (cases) 9,301 8,681 7.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 896,927 892,686 0.5 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 66.5* 78.9 -12.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 30.2 16.2 14.0 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)