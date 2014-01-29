HONG KONG, Jan 29 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$12 billion ($1.55 billion) in December,
up 7.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Dec Nov Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,043 11,162 7.9
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,940 3,457 13.4
- Secondary market 7,295 8,036 -9.2
- Refinancing 2,539 3,090 -17.8
TOTAL 13,773 14,602 -5.7
No. of applications (cases) 7,594 7,567 0.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 904,579 903,633 0.1
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 67.7* 67.1 0.6
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 30.5 30.5 0.0
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7643 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)