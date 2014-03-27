March 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.4 billion ($1.60 billion) in February, up 9.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Feb Jan Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,399 11,297 9.7 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,809 6,029 -3.6 - Secondary market 7,265 8,675 -16.3 - Refinancing 2,505 2,560 -2.1 TOTAL 15,578 17,265 -9.8 No. of applications (cases) 7,198 8,927 -19.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 910,720 906,327 0.5 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 43.7* 56.1 -12.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 54.8 41.7 13.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)