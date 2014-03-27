BRIEF-NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 proposes name change to Inno Instrument
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
March 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.4 billion ($1.60 billion) in February, up 9.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Feb Jan Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,399 11,297 9.7 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,809 6,029 -3.6 - Secondary market 7,265 8,675 -16.3 - Refinancing 2,505 2,560 -2.1 TOTAL 15,578 17,265 -9.8 No. of applications (cases) 7,198 8,927 -19.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 910,720 906,327 0.5 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 43.7* 56.1 -12.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 54.8 41.7 13.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.
* H1 sales mounted by 28%, with net sales increasing to 35.8 million Swiss francs ($35.85 million)