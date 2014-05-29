May 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in April, up 18.2
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
April March Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,950 13,488 18.2
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 5,601 5,674 -1.3
- Secondary market 10,986 10,316 6.5
- Refinancing 3,058 3,274 -6.6
TOTAL 19,645 19,264 2.0
No. of applications (cases) 9,156 9,416 -2.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 922,218 914,593 0.8
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 34.6* 39.7 -5.1
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 63.1 58.9 4.2
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)