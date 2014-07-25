July 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$17.6 billion ($2.27 billion) in June, up 7.7
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
June May Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,585 16,322 7.7
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,833 4,641 4.1
- Secondary market 16,669 14,700 13.4
- Refinancing 3,545 3,407 4.1
TOTAL 25,047 22,749 10.1
No. of applications (cases) 11,442 11,175 2.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 934,078 927,980 0.7
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 21.0* 26.4 -5.4
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 76.7 71.4 5.3
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong Dollars)
