July 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.6 billion ($2.27 billion) in June, up 7.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M June May Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,585 16,322 7.7 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,833 4,641 4.1 - Secondary market 16,669 14,700 13.4 - Refinancing 3,545 3,407 4.1 TOTAL 25,047 22,749 10.1 No. of applications (cases) 11,442 11,175 2.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 934,078 927,980 0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 21.0* 26.4 -5.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 76.7 71.4 5.3 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)