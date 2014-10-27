Oct 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$23.3 billion ($3.00 billion) in September, up 23.5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M September August Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,344 18,895 23.5 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,859 6,867 -0.1 - Secondary market 15,585 16,619 -6.2 - Refinancing 4,126 3,895 5.9 TOTAL 26,569 27,381 -3.0 No. of applications (cases) 11,115 11,719 -5.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 956,467 946,630 1.0 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 14.9* 15.7 -0.8 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 82.6 81.9 0.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. (1 US dollar = 7.7565 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)