BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
Jan 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.9 billion ($2.83 billion) in December, up 5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Dec Nov Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,933 20,886 5.0 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,503 5,798 -5.1 - Secondary market 15,103 13,947 8.3 - Refinancing 4,386 4,077 7.6 TOTAL 24,993 23,821 4.9 No. of applications (cases) 11,079 10,118 9.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 984,539 976,040 0.9 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.5* 13.9 -0.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 84.5 83.9 0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.