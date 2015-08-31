Aug 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$27.7 billion ($3.57 billion) in July, up 43.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M July June Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 27,694 19,284 43.6 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,496 8,611 -24.6 - Secondary market 15,905 15,817 0.6 - Refinancing 4,837 5,437 -11.0 TOTAL 27,238 29,864 -8.8 No. of applications (cases) 10,139 11,726 -13.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,044,241 1,030,495 1.3 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.9* 11.7 0.2 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 84.5 85.8 -1.3 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1fQJWfM). ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)