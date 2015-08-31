Aug 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$27.7 billion ($3.57 billion) in July, up 43.6
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
July June Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 27,694 19,284 43.6
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 6,496 8,611 -24.6
- Secondary market 15,905 15,817 0.6
- Refinancing 4,837 5,437 -11.0
TOTAL 27,238 29,864 -8.8
No. of applications (cases) 10,139 11,726 -13.5
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,044,241 1,030,495 1.3
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 11.9* 11.7 0.2
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 84.5 85.8 -1.3
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click (bit.ly/1fQJWfM).
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)