Oct 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$20.3 billion ($2.62 billion) in September, down
13.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
M/M
Sept Aug Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 20,321 23,467 -13.4
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 5,672 5,905 -3.9
- Secondary market 10,751 13,630 -21.1
- Refinancing 4,646 4,490 3.5
TOTAL 21,069 24,026 -12.3
No. Of applications (cases) 7,881 9,630 -18.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,062,242 1,054,932 0.7
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 11.8* 11.8 0.0
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 82.0 82.7 -0.7
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)