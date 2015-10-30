Oct 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.3 billion ($2.62 billion) in September, down 13.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: M/M Sept Aug Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 20,321 23,467 -13.4 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,672 5,905 -3.9 - Secondary market 10,751 13,630 -21.1 - Refinancing 4,646 4,490 3.5 TOTAL 21,069 24,026 -12.3 No. Of applications (cases) 7,881 9,630 -18.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,062,242 1,054,932 0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.8* 11.8 0.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 82.0 82.7 -0.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1ScWMmt). ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)