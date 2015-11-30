Nov 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.8 billion in October, down 7.3 percent from
a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed
on Monday.
The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
M/M
Oct Sept Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,828 20,321 -7.3
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,216 5,672 -25.7
- Secondary market 8,349 10,751 -22.3
- Refinancing 4,432 4,646 -4.6
TOTAL 16,996 21,069 -19.3
No. Of applications (cases) 6,533 7,881 -17.1
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,068,257 1,062,242 0.6
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 14.8 11.8 3.0
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 79.2 82.0 -2.8
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
For details, click (bit.ly/1NkSIjP)
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
