Nov 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.8 billion in October, down 7.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: M/M Oct Sept Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,828 20,321 -7.3 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,216 5,672 -25.7 - Secondary market 8,349 10,751 -22.3 - Refinancing 4,432 4,646 -4.6 TOTAL 16,996 21,069 -19.3 No. Of applications (cases) 6,533 7,881 -17.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,068,257 1,062,242 0.6 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 14.8 11.8 3.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 79.2 82.0 -2.8 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1NkSIjP) ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)