BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.9 billion in December, down 17.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Dec Nov Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,883 15,631 -17.6 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,923 3,968 24.1 - Secondary market 6,841 6,819 0.3 - Refinancing 4,126 4,626 -10.8 TOTAL 15,890 15,413 3.1 No. of applications (cases) 6,593 6,571 0.3 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,073,632 1,072,369 0.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.1 13.4 -2.3 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 79.7 80.3 -0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (ttp://bit.ly/1KeIemX) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)